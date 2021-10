Manama, Oct 9 (PTI) The Indian women's football team beat lower-ranked Bahrain 5-0 in their international friendly match here on Sunday.

Pyari Xaxa (19th and 68th minutes) scored twice while Sangita Basfore (13th), Indumathi 34th, Manisha (69th) were the other goal-getters.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR, Eliminator, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Pyari was, however, sent off by the referee in 73rd minute.

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India's 57th position.

Also Read | Spain vs France Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Final: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

The team faces Chinese Taipei, who are ranked higher at 40th in the FIFA chart, here on Wednesday.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

Before the win against 100th ranked UAE on October 2, the Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

This tour of four international friendly matches was the first under the charge of Thomas Dennerby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)