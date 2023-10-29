Indian women's football team's Paris Olympics dreams went up in smoke after it lost 1-3 to Vietnam in a group C match of the AFC qualifiers second round tournament here on Sunday. Having lost their second consecutive match, India are now out of contention for the 2024 Olympics despite having a match in hand. In the first match, India lost 0-7 to former World Cup champions Japan. Foreign Stars Like Peter Hartley, Komron Tursunov and Others Continue To Implant Their Footprints on Indian Football in I-League 2023–24.

The three group winners and the best-ranked runner-up team in the second round advance to the third and final round. Huyn Nhu (4th minute), Tran Thi Hai Linh (22nd) and Pham Hai Yen (73rd) found the target for Vietnam while Sandhiya Ranganathan pulled one back for India in the 80th minute.

All four goals of the match were scored from headers. Bala Devi, who has been the star striker for India throughout her career, was posted as a deep-lying midfielder by Thomas Dennerby, while Soumya Guguloth and Anju Tamang kept switching between the centre-forward and the right-wing positions.

The experiment did not pay off against Vietnam, however, as the opponents launched a barrage of attacks in the opening exchanges. Their captain and striker Nhu got on the scoresheet in the fourth minute itself, when some confusion between India centre-back Ashalata Devi and right-back Sanju resulted in a loss of possession. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung capitalised on the confusion and sent in a cross from the right flank, which was headed in by Nhu.

The Vietnam captain was a menace upfront for the Indian defence, as she constantly managed to get between the lines, and position herself for free headers. Another effort by Nhu, a glancing header this time, thudded into the near post before Bala cleared it. Minutes later, Panthoi had to pull off a diving save off a free kick to keep the 31-year-old forward out. Vietnam struck again in the 22nd minute when an unmarked Linh headed a Doung Thi Van cross from the right, into the Indian goal.

India mainly relied on counter-attacks, Manisha being the primary outlet with her darting runs down the left. However, their best chance came from Bala, whose glancing shot off a Sanju corner trickled inches wide of the far post.

Another chance for India came with around 10 minutes left for the half time break, when Manisha's cross from the left was aimed at Anju at the far post. The latter headed it across the goal from an acute angle, but it was just beyond the reach of Soumya. Bala moved back to the number 10 role in the later part of the first half.

In the second half, Dennerby brought on Sangita Basfore in place of the 33-year-old striker to act as a shield for the defence. Astam Oraon also replaced Ashalata, who was on a yellow. While the changes did lend a certain amount of stability to the Indian defence, they did little to provide much joy in attack.

Striker Renu was introduced into the game with around 20 minutes to go, to bolster the attack. However, a minute later, lightning struck thrice as Vietnam scored with their head again. Substitute Yen was unmarked in the box this time, and made no mistake as she headed in a cross from the right.

Sandhiya pulled one back for India as she ran onto a deep cross-field ball off a free-kick by Ritu Rani, and headed it past an onrushing Vietnam keeper. India play next against hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

