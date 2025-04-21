Mumbai, April 21: The Indian women's hockey team led by Salima Tete has left for Australia to compete in a five-match friendly series starting April 26 in Perth, an engagement that will be crucial preparation for the side ahead of the FIH Pro League's European leg in June. The team left late on Sunday night. The series will begin with two matches against Australia A on April 26 and 27, followed by three encounters against world No. 5 ranked Australian senior team on May 1, 3, and 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Five New Players Called Up for Indian Women Hockey Team's Tour of Australia from April 26.

Led by dynamic midfielder Salima, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur as her deputy, the 26-member squad will use the tour as a preparation ground ahead of the European leg of the Pro League, where India will start its campaign on June 7 against the Netherlands.

"We've worked really hard at the national camp in Bengaluru, and everyone is excited to take on this challenge. Playing against Australia A and the Hockeyroos will give us the chance to test our strategies and grow as a unit," Tete said ahead of the side's departure. Rajinder Singh and Hardik Singh Reflect on Punjab Hockey Team’s 15th Senior Men National Championship 2025 Title Win.

"This tour will help us fine-tune our performance before heading into the Pro League in Europe," she added.

The Indian team will be looking to continue the momentum from its recent FIH Pro League campaign, where it held world No.1 Netherlands to a 2-2 draw and secured a shootout bonus point in Bhubaneswar. Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur said the team is confident and united.

"This tour is another great opportunity to push ourselves, improve on key areas like finishing and transitions, and keep building towards our bigger goals this year," she added.

