Manama [Bahrain], July 3 (ANI): The Indian Under-15 Greco Roman Wrestling Team clinched two gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship being held at Bahrain.

On Saturday bouts in all 10 weight categories of Greco Roman Style were held and India clinched a total of 8 medals.

The medal winners are, Sachin in the 68 kg, while Abhay in the 72 kg bagged gold medals in their respective categories.

While Pranay Choudhary bagged silver in 52 kg and Varun Kumar in 62 kg category. Varun Sonkar (38 kg), Aditya Kumar (48 kg), Tushar Patil (57 kg) and Hardeep (85 kg) bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

Iran clinched Asia Title with 205 Points while Kazakhstan was runner-up with 192 Points and India secured 3rd place as they gained 172 Points.

On Sunday bouts in all 10 weight categories of women's wrestling will be held. (ANI)

