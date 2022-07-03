The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 is underway in Spain and the Netherlands and will be held till July 18 as per Indian Standard Time (IST). A total of 16 teams will be in action and India is one of the participating nations. The 16 teams have been divided into four Pools consisting of four teams each. India are placed in Pool B alongside China, New Zealand and England. In absence of injured Rani Rampal, Goalkeeper Savita Punia will captain the Indian women’s team while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain. Savita Punia, Indian Women's Hockey Captain, Says Team on a Mission To Win Maiden Medal at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.

As per the format of the Women’s World Cup, the top teams from each pool will qualify for quarterfinals directly. The second and third-placed teams will play cross-over matches with teams from other groups to determine the remaining spots in knockouts.

India’s Schedule at Women's Hockey World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Teams Venue 03, July | 08:00 PM India vs England Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 05, July | 08:00 PM India vs China Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 07, July | 11:00 PM India vs New Zealand Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

India Squad for Women’s Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam. Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita. Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete. Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi. Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Broadcast

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 in India. The live streaming online of the FIH Women’s hockey world cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar while Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast.

