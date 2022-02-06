Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Feb 6 (PTI) Indian golfers did not have a great outing on the fourth and final day with all four of them signing off their respective campaigns outside the top 50 at the Saudi International here.

While Shubhankar Sharma (75) was T-51, Viraj Madappa (74) and Rashid Khan (75) were T-55. Shiv Kapur, who started the week with a 65 and was T-4, ended T-68.

American Harold Varner III holed a sensational 92-foot putt for an eagle on the 72nd hole to vault ahead of Bubba Watson and win the USD 5 million event.

The two-time Masters winner, Bubba Watson had himself eagled the 18th from 15 feet to set the clubhouse target at 13-under, but Varner coming in three groups to the 18th tee was 12-under and needed a birdie to force a play-off.

Instead Varner holed the 90-feet plus putt for an eagle and win the title outright for a purse of One million dollars at the Royal Greens and Country Club.

Varner, leader at the start of that, closed with a one-under-par 69 and finish on 13 under as 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson finished second at 12-under despite a final round of 64.

Spaniard Adri Arnaus shot 71 to take to sole possession of third, three behind the winner, while Asian Tour regular Steve Lewton, who was paired with Watson, enjoyed a superb finish with a 67 and was tied for fourth.

The Asian Tour's next event is the Royal's Cup at Grand Prix Golf Club from March 3-6.

