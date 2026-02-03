Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Doubles Main Draw for the fifth edition of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series was announced at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Tuesday, according to a release.

India's Rutuja Bhosale is paired with Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech as the top seed in the tournament, which will be played from 4th to 8th February at MSLTA.

Also Read | Copy-Paste? Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Manufacturer Accused of Downloading Free Images to Design New Kit.

India's No. 4 and No. 5 Women's Doubles players, Ankita Raina and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty will be pairing up to face France's Leolia Jeanjean and Japan's Naima Karamoko. Meanwhile, India's No. 2 Women's Doubles player, Prarthana Thombare, will pair up with the 21-year-old Alevtina Ibragimova.

The two will take on the World No. 75 in Doubles, Elena Pridanika, alongside Polina Iatcenko, who are the second seed pairing in the tournament.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2026.

Rutuja will be looking to go all the way in this tournament, having come tantalisingly close in her previous two tournaments: she reached the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open and finished as runner-up in the WTA 125K Series in Jinan, China. Rutuja and Plipuech will be taking on Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Argentina's Nicole Fossa Huergo.

Speaking about Mumbai Open happening at the MSLTA, the 29-year-old said, "I have been playing at MSLTA since I was 10 years old, so to see a WTA event happening here, it simply feels unreal. It's extremely exciting to see venues like the MSLTA provide a platform for the growth of tennis in India." Last edition's Runner Up, Prarthana Thombare, will be keen to carry the momentum of her recent results into the L&T Mumbai Open. After an impressive 2025 where she reached the semi-final of the WTA 125K Series in Turkey and finished as runner-up in the WTA Newport, USA, she will be looking to make the most out of her home advantage. Speaking about playing in the Mumbai Open, Thombare said, "It's very enjoyable and joyful to be playing in India, especially in Maharashtra. It's a very special tournament, it's my fourth year. It's great to be back in Mumbai for another editio,n and hopefully, I can lift the trophy this time."

Darja Semenistaja (the Singles champion in 2024), Mananchaya Sawangkaew (last season's Singles Runner Up) and Leolia Jeanjean (currently third seed in the Singles draw) will all be part of the doubles draw as well. Latvian Darja Semenistaja will pair up with Zuzzana Pawlikowska as they take on Japan's Hiroko Kuwata and South Korea's Sohyun Park. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)