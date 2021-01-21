Karachi [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on the young Indian side after the boys managed to beat Australia 2-1 in the just concluded series Down Under.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 which saw many pundits predicting a 4-0 win for the home team. But the Ajinkya Rahane-led side staged a thrilling comeback to register famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane.

"The (Indian) team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great. As a fan of cricket, we really enjoyed that," Hafeez said in a media interaction, as posted by statistician Mazher Arshad on social media.

On the other hand, Pakistan was outplayed by New Zealand in the Test series last month. The Babar Azam-led side has struggled to find its feet in the longest format in the past years.

Highlighting the difference between India and Pakistan, Hafeez pointed how both teams are not short of talented players, but his side lacks a system that can groom the young guns.

"The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is because their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products. India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case, only the talent does," said Hafeez.

"Unfortunately we don't have a system which can make finished products which is now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level," he added.

Hafeez also highlighted the importance of playing a considerable amount of cricket before featuring for the national side and praised India for their domestic system which ensures players' skills are honed properly.

"We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players. In India, their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don't go through that process," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said he hadn't seen a bold, brave, and boisterous Asian side on a tougher tour of Australia before this achievement.

Meanwhile, India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

