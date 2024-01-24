New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) India's professional boxer Mandeep Jangra will fight for the intercontinental title against American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington state, in the USA on Friday.

Jangra, who trains under Roy Jones Jr, will fight in the 59 kg category and he has worked a lot to come down from his usual 75 kg class, a release said.

Also Read | Rachin Ravindra, Phoebe Litchfield Clinch ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Awards; Bas De Leede and Queentor Abel Named Associate Cricketers of the Year.

It will be the biggest fight of his career.

Jangra has six fights under his belt so far and has won all of them, with four been knockout victories, according to the release.

Also Read | Fulham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch League Cup Semifinal Second Leg Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He won his first fight in 2021 while his last one was in August 2023. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)