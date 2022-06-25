Dambulla [Sri Lanka], June 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss against India and chose to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday.

India currently leads the three-match T20I series 1-0. For India, this match is important to seal the series while Sri Lanka will be looking forward to levelling the series with a win.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

