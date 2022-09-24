Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will not participate in the National Games as she has not recovered fully from an ankle injury, but the ace shutter will be present at the opening ceremony.

Sindhu, who is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is going to be in Gujarat for the opening ceremony on September 29 along with other sports stars.

Badminton action begins in Surat on October 2.

"It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented my state (Telangana)," Sindhu said.

"The National Games is a great opportunity for all the athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting."

Winner of silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu is the flag-bearer of Indian badminton.

"It is important that I take care of myself and focus on the challenges ahead in 2023 (Asian Games) and 2024 (Paris Olympics)," she explained.

Sindhu's father PV Ramana, himself a volleyball international, said it was unfortunate that she could not compete in the National Games.

"She was very keen to compete. Unfortunately, she cannot do so as her next review with the doctors and MRI will be in the first week of October," he said.

The injury on her left ankle has been described as a stress fracture. The treatment protocol revolves around affording the ankle rest.

"I will be part of her rehab programme. Having been a volleyball player, I know what it is to make heavy landings. I will pass on my experience to Sindhu once she resumes training," said Ramana.

Sindhu had got injured in Birmingham.

"She did not talk about the injury and used conservative treatment to continue playing in the Commonwealth Games. It included icing, strapping the area on the advice of her coach, physios and doctors," said Ramana.

Sindhu could not compete in the World Championship recently as she was resting. As per her latest consultation with orthopaedic experts in Hyderabad, she has been advised to take further rest.

