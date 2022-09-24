India Capitals are set to take on Bhilwara Kings in a Legends League Cricket 2022 match on Saturday, September 24. The match would be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals are entering into the contest on the back of a win against Bhilwara Kings in their last match. That should give them confidence ahead of this match. Meanwhile, you can check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Capitals Rise to Second Spot After Win Over Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants Top Team Standings

Both sides have the same number of points so far (2) and a win is they need at this point. The situation is slightly trickier for Bhilwara Kings, who have a negative net run-rate and a resounding victory in this match will help them rectify that.

When Is India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

