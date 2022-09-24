New Zealand Legends would be facing Sri Lanka Legends in a match at the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match would be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka Legends have been exceptional so far in the tournament, winning all three of their matches so far and sitting at the top of the points table. The same has not been the case for New Zealand legends, who find themselves in the fifth spot with one win in four matches. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Legends Move to Second Spot After Win Over England Legends

While the momentum is with Sri Lanka given their form and confidence, New Zealand Legends cannot be taken lightly. With two no-results, so far, Ross Taylor and his side would be determined to go out in the park and get some points. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

When Is New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in New Zealand. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the NZ-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

