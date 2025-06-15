Florida [US], June 15 (ANI): Inter Miami and Al Ahly kicked off FIFA's Club World Cup with a goalless stalemate in front of a healthy crowd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Al Ahly had the best opportunity to break the deadlock, but Trezeguet floundered during his first-half penalty, which goalkeeper Oscar Ustari saved. The Inter Miami goalkeeper was sturdy at the goalpost and boasted a remarkable performance in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

Argentinian wizard Lionel Messi, who turned up for Miami just four days after representing his nation in the World Cup qualifier against Colombia, was the beacon of hope for the MLS club. He went close with a free kick and almost set up Fafa Picault for a late winner with a late header, which hit the bar in stoppage time.

Despite Messi's match-winning efforts and Luis Suarez's presence, the Miami goalkeeper grabbed the spotlight all for himself. He made four crucial saves in the first 45 minutes and denied the Egyptian side the prospect of running away with an early lead.

Ustari's most prominent save was denying Trezeguet from the spot, his first penalty save since October 2022. The 38-year-old joined Inter Miami in September 2024 but became the first-choice goalkeeper earlier his year, owing to Drake Callender's injury in January. Ustari finished the first match of the Club World Cup with eight saves, more than the five Inter Miami registered on the opposition's goalpost.

Al Ahly was the best among the two in the first half but lacked the tenacity and the final touch to force the opener. Just eight minutes into the game, the Egyptian side started to cut through Miami's defence. After the 30th minute, Wessam Abou Ali thought he had put his side into the lead, but his effort was deemed offside.

Inter Miami bounced back in the second half, but the efforts were insufficient to walk away with victory, but enough to settle for a draw in the Club World Cup opener. (ANI)

