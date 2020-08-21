Cologne [Germany], Aug 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Europa League final, Inter Milan on Friday urged the club's fans to adhere to all measures put in place to combat coronavirus and avoid gatherings.

"FC Internazionale Milano, in the interests of safeguard public health, would like to remind its fans to adhere to all measures that have been put into place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic while they follow the Europa League final, Inter vs. Sevilla," the club said in a statement.

"While we truly understand the emotion and importance of this event, avoiding gatherings and situations that could put one's own health and that of others at risk remains of paramount importance, both to avoid infection with the virus and to get the most out of this special evening," it added.

Inter Milan had defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semi-final of Europa League to secure a spot in the final where they will compete against Sevilla.

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday. (ANI)

