Milan [Italy], July 17 (ANI): Inter Milan's player Aleksandar Stankovic is impressed with his fellow teammate Hakan Calhanoglu. "I would like to replicate him in terms of calmness and shooting ability," he said.

In a recent interview with Inter Milan when Aleksandar Stankovic was asked other than his father, is there a midfielder he looked up to, he said, "Calhanoglu".

"He has a lot of quality, and I’d like to replicate him in terms of his calmness and shooting ability. He’s a reference point for me, just like all the other midfielders who are here; they’re champions and so strong. Being here is a great opportunity; every day, you learn something new from the champions on the pitch and the Coach, who really helps me. I take something home with me every day."

Asked about what he would like to take from his father's game, Aleksandar Stankovic said, "I’d say everything, but if I had to choose, I’d say his shooting. How would I describe myself? I can play in the centre of defence and in midfield. My strong point? My shooting and quality.”

Aleksandar Stankovic is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Inter Milan. He is the son of former Inter Milan and Serbia footballer Dejan Stankovic.

Stankovic made his debut in Inter Milan's first team against Roma at San Siro on October 1, 2022. He was part of the match-day squad but an unused substitute as Inter won the 2022–23 Coppa Italia title with a 2- 1 victory over Fiorentina.

In February 2020, Stanković was called up to the Serbia U15 squad. Stankovic represented Serbia Under16 and Serbia U17 and captained the youth team for the first time in May 2021.

He captained the Serbian team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. In September 2022 he was called up for the first time, and played as captain, for the Serbia U18 national team in a 1–0 defeat against Italy U18. Against the same opponent four days later he scored the first goal in a 2–1 win for his country. (ANI)

