Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday felicitated international shooter Shapath Bhardwaj at his residence in Dehradun.

Bharadwaj won the bronze medal in the team event of trapshooting International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup junior category held in Lima, Peru.

Also Read | RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

The chief minister also congratulated the shooter and extended good wishes to him for his bright future.

A total of 62 athletes from 19 countries participated in the competition and teams of Spain, USA, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia challenged each other for medals in the team event.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Match 21.

India finished third and claimed the bronze medal while USA took Gold and Spain, Silver. After a pause in sports activities during the pandemic, this was the second in the series of World Cups held this year. It started in Lima on March 27 and concluded on April 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)