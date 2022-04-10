Sunrisers Hyderabad would face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 11. The match would be played at the DY Patil Stadium and is set to kickstart at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Titans have impressed one and all with their superb performance this season, winning all three games that they have played. So far, they remain the only undefeated side in the tournament, which has seen former champions struggle to make a mark. Hardik Pandya has been on point with his leadership and his team has turned out to be a pretty balanced one. SRH vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile, had a rocky start with two defeats on the trot but managed to bounce back after beating defending champions by eight wickets on Saturday. Kane Williamson and his team have finally found some much-needed confidence as the competition progresses. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

SRH vs GT Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans are the bookmakers' favourite to win this match. According to Bet365, the IPL debutants have 1.61 odds of winning this game as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2.30. SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 21

SRH vs GT Win Probability

SRH vs GT Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google predictions, Gujarat Titans are expected to come out with full points from this match. Gujarat Titans have a 57% chance of winning the match as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's 43%. But this win probability will change as the game starts as progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

