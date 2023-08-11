New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed veteran sports journalist G Rajaraman as the contingent's press attache for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The quadrennial extravaganza will be held from September 23 to October 8 in the Chinese city where India will be sending its biggest-ever contingent.

Commenting on the appointment, IOA president PT Usha said in a press release: "His appointment reinforces our commitment to ensuring a seamless communication experience for the Indian contingent and the media during the Games.

"His vast experience will undeniably enhance the representation and visibility of Indian athletes at this prestigious event."

She added, "We thank each applicant who showed interest in this role and appreciate their commitment to sports journalism." PTI AH

