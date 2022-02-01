Beijing, Feb 1 (AP) The International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, visited the Beijing Olympic village to meet competitors, staff and hosts, and signed the Olympic Truce Mural on Tuesday.

Athletes about to compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have been invited to sign an Olympic Truce Mural Bach, after a special inauguration ceremony in the Olympic Village.

The Mural is designed for participating athletes and officials to show their commitment to building a peaceful world through sport by signing the mural.

The concept of the Beijing Olympic Truce Mural, named "Light of Peace", is inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns symbolising light, peace and reunion.

Truce Murals have been part of Olympic Villages since the Olympic Winter Games Turin 2006, and the concept of the truce dates back to 9th century BC Ancient Greece as a period during which war and conflict ceased to allow for safe travel to and from the Games.

The Olympic Games Beijing 2022 will take place from the 4th to the 20th of February 2022 and will be followed by the Paralympic Games from the 4th to the 13th of March 2022. (AP)

