New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): IOS Sports and Entertainment have announced the signing of Indian national football team defender Sandesh Jhingan. The seasoned 31-year-old star from Chandigarh brings over a decade of international football experience to the IOS roster, as per a release from IOS Sports & Entertainment.

Currently representing FC Goa in the Indian Super League, Jhingan has been instrumental in Indian football's growth since making his international debut in 2013. The defender has captained India in prestigious tournaments such as the AFC Asian Cup and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while also featuring for prominent ISL clubs including Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC.

The defender also gained valuable international experience during his stint with Croatian club HNK Sibenik, becoming one of the few Indian players to compete in European football.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jhingan has earned recognition as one of Asia's finest defenders. He was named AIFF Player of the Year in 2020-21 and has been a consistent performer in the Indian Super League, helping his teams reach multiple playoffs and finals. Known for his aerial dominance and leadership qualities, Jhingan has represented India in over 50 international matches.

"I'm excited to join the IOS Sports and Entertainment family and work with a team that has such an impressive track record with India's top athletes. Their expertise feels like the perfect assist as I look to amplify my story and connect with more people at a deeper level," shared the star defender, as quoted from a release by IOS Sports & Entertainment.

"Sandesh represents everything we look for in an athlete - exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and the ability to inspire others," said Rahul Trehan, COO of IOS Sports and Entertainment.

"At IOS, we pride ourselves on managing elite athletes across multiple disciplines, from Olympic medalists to world champions. Sandesh's addition to our football portfolio strengthens our commitment to supporting India's sporting heroes across all major sports," he added.

The strategic partnership will offer comprehensive management support as Jhingan advances his football career while developing new opportunities off the field. This collaboration focuses on strengthening his brand positioning and expanding his impact in sports and community initiatives.

Jhingan joins the wide list of athletes roster exclusively managed by IOS which already includes a stellar line-up of athletes such as Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Manika Batra, among several others. (ANI)

