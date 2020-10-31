Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Mumbai Indians displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock played knocks of 72 and 26 respectively as the Kieron Pollard-led side comfortably chased down the target of 111 with nine wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare. With this win, Mumbai Indians has consolidated its position at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

Chasing 111, Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start as openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan put on 38 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen eventually stitched together an opening stand of 68 runs. Anrich Nortje finally broke the partnership in the 11th over as he bowled de Kock (26).

Suryakumar Yadav (12*) then joined Ishan Kishan (72*) in the middle and the duo ensured that Mumbai does not suffer from any more hiccups. The duo took Mumbai over the line by nine wickets and 34 balls to spare.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Shikhar Dhawan (1) in the very first over of the innings as Trent Boult sent him back to the pavilion. In the third over of the innings, Boult removed Prithvi Shaw (10), reducing Delhi to 15/2.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then got together at the crease and the duo tried to retrieve the innings for Delhi. Mumbai Indians' bowlers bowled tight line and length, not giving Delhi's batters a chance to free their arms and play big shots consistently.

Pant and Iyer's 35-run stand was finally broken by Rahul Chahar in the 11th over as he had Iyer (25) stumped. In the very next over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Marcus Stoinis (2) and Rishabh Pant (21), reducing Delhi to 62/5.

Shimron Hetmyer (11) also failed to impress with the bat in hand as he was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 16th over. After his dismissal, Delhi Capitals failed to get any sort of momentum and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 120-run mark.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 111/1 (Ishan Kishan 72*, Quinton de Kock 26, Anrich Nortje 1-19) defeat Delhi Capitals 110/9 (Shreyas Iyer 25, Rishabh Pant 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3-17) by nine wickets. (ANI)

