Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the match number 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are contention for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, KKR emerged victorious by 37 runs. Meanwhile, let's have a look at the seven things ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2020 match.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head

In 21 meetings against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 matches. And RR have won eight games. Two games between these two ended in ties and RR won the Super Over on both the occasions.

KKR vs RR Key Players

Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins are the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders. For Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will once again hold the key.

KKR vs RR Mini-Battles

Pat Cummins vs Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer vs Shubman Gill are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 54 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 54 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs RR Match Timings

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 54 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KKR vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs RR Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins.

RR Probable Playing 11: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal.

