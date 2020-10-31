Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen indeed boasts off a sensational record in international cricket. However, nothing is denying the fact his career was cut shortened owing to his dispute with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). During his playing days, Pietersen repeatedly batted for the participation of England cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the board was reluctant to let his players participate in the league. Nevertheless, ECB's policies changed a lot since then, and now, the board is fully supporting its players to pile their trade in the gala T20 tournament. Although Pietersen is happy about the change in approach, he took a sly dig at his board when ECB wished good luck to Rajasthan Royals' duo Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes Create Records During Rajasthan Royals’ 7-Wicket Triumph.

"Good luck to our lads in today's huge IPL game," ECB tweeted while sharing a picture of Stokes and Archer. After coming across the post, Pietersen decided to pull his board's leg cheekily. "Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago...! (with laughing emojis). I'm so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL!" wrote the 40-year-old while retweeting ECB's post. Jofra Archer Salutes Chris Gayle After Dismissing Universe Boss on 99.

View Post:

Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago...! 🤣🤣🤣 I’m so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QqWx9qr1Yx — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 31, 2020

Few months back, former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed that some England cricketers namely Graeme Swann, Tim Bresnan, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matt Prior were 'jealous' of Pietersen's massive IPL contracts.

Meanwhile, England players' participation in foreign T20 leagues became smooth in 2015 when Andrew Strauss became the director of cricket. After that, many English players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer bagged big contracts from various franchises and showcased their blitzes. Interestingly, the Three Lions emerged as a formidable force in white-ball cricket after 2015 only.

