Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Final of the Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both the teams have finished in the top two after the conclusion of the league-stage and they will lock horns to lift the trophy in Dubai.

Also Read | How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of MI vs DC Dream11 Indian Premier League Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

On one end, we have the seasoned campaigners and four-time IPL champions led by Rohit Sharma. On the other end, we have the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, who have made it to their first-ever IPL final.

This will be the fourth time that these two sides are facing each other this season and Mumbai Indians have won all the three previous clashes.

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Jayant Yadav Replaces Rahul Chahar As Shreyas Iyer Opts to Bat.

Delhi Capitals have fielded an unchanged XI while Mumbai Indians have made a change. For Mumbai, Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)