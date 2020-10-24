Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI): South African star spinner Imran Tahir discussed valuable bowling tips and provided the much-needed advice to Riyan Parag as to why it is important to land on the front foot while delivering the ball.

Royals are currently second from the bottom with eight points from 11 games and Tahir tricks and skills may come in handy for Parag in the must-win upcoming matches.

In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, Tahir, who has 293 international wickets under his belt, was seen guiding Parag.

"The reason I'm showing you my pace is since you mentioned that you want a good pace. The most important thing is that we shouldn't give time to the batsman. So stay on the front foot just like I did just to show you," Tahir told Parag in the video.

I'll show the leg-break now. The thing is time is less but my pace is similar so stay on the front foot. Bowl any ball, googly, or whatever but stay on the front foot," he added.

Following the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royals on Monday, the leg spinner decided to give his valuable experience to Parag bowling a variety of deliveries. The 18-year-old cricketer was working on his pace and showed eagerness and passion when Tahir provided tips.

Tahir said that landing on the right leg is the most important thing for a right arm leg spinner. The South African spinner made sure Parag left the field with a valuable experience.

Tahir finally played a game in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday. The right arm leg spinner and Sam Curran stitched a record 43-run partnership for the ninth wicket after Mumbai Indians pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah had dismantled their top order.

Meanwhile, the Royals will be looking to win their next game when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Sunday. (ANI)

