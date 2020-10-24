WWE SmackDown October 23, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This was the last episode of the blue brand before much-awaited WWE Hell in a Cell, 2020. In this episode of SmackDown, we saw a final face-off between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell pay per view. This time we also saw Jimmy Uso appear to help his brother Jey teach Big Dog a lesson. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Oct 23, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Oct 16, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Defeats Braun Strowman For Universal Championship, The Big Dog Assaults Jey Uso After Match (View Pics)

When Roman Reigns was out in the ring with Paul Heyman we saw Jimmy Uso appear on the titantron where he used Jey masked to make The Big Dog feel that his brother is away from the arena. All of a sudden we saw Jey Uso attack Reigns from behind where he delivered the Universal Champion with a superkick. Roman Reigns did mention that he will do everything to make Jey Uso quit in Hell in a Cell match this Sunday and then make him do whatever he wants. Even their children and their children will have to obey The Big Dog as he is the Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso in Action

Dominik & Aalyah in Aid of Buddy Murphy

View this post on Instagram A family divided? #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

Judge JBL Decided The Case in Favour of The Miz

Sasha Banks Forced Bayley to Sign Contract

The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens Defeated Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro

Fans will now eagerly wait for Hell in a Cell where Otis will defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against The Miz. Bayley, Roman Reigns will defend their titles against Sasha Banks and Jey Uso respectively. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates on WWE and Hell in a Cell 2020 pay per view.

