Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets and batsman AB de Villiers had no hesitation in saying that his and Josh Philippe's wicket in quick succession was the reason for their loss.

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SRH defeated RCB here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"Yes, we were initially talking about 160 which I think was a bit high. Right at the end there we were starting to talk about 140 would be a good score. Credit to them they bowled exceptionally well. From the word go they didn't give us a lot of boundary balls," said De Villiers in the post-match press conference.

The Warner-led side registered a comprehensive win as they won the match with 35 balls to spare.

"Their seamers particularly started well in the PowerPlay. They didn't make a lot of mistakes. After the PowerPlay, it didn't get much easier with Rashid, who didn't bowl a lot of bad balls either tonight. I think they applied a lot of pressure," said De Villiers

"The turning point was probably, well josh and I got out back to back. It cost us 20-30 runs now if you look at it. At the end of the day, it might have not been enough anyway. The field got very wet in the second innings which changed the conditions quite a bit and maybe 140 would have been short as well," he added.

With this win, SRH have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points from 13 matches.

RCB will now face Delhi Capitals in their last league game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 2. (ANI)

