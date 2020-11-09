Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma said the reason behind his team's success in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is the players' hard work and the sheer brilliance that they showed throughout the tournament.

Mumbai will be facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the tournament as they look to clinch their fifth IPL title.

Rohit, during the pre-match press conference on Monday, was asked how he would have gone about if he was the captain of the opposite team, facing Mumbai Indians.

"Firstly, it is never going to happen. I am never going to go in the opposition's camp and captain the other team against Mumbai Indians. But looking at the squad, the strength, and the balance of this team, I cannot point out anything. And it is not rocket science, we have worked really hard for this balance... A lot of credit goes to the Mumbai Indians team management, the scout, they have done a great job with all these guys, making sure they get that comfort and get that backing," Rohit said.

"Otherwise it is not possible, it not possible to have a squad like that. We have seen every day, how this game changes and every player has to change with that as well with how the game is going. I think players have adapted to that really well that is why we stand in this position where we qualified much before the other teams. It was good to see how we played in the tournament. It was sheer brilliance from each individual, putting their hand up at different stages," he added.

In this season of the IPL, MI played DC thrice and won all the matches. Despite admitting his side will have a psychological advantage, Rohit stressed that "every game is a new game".

"There will be a little bit of psychological advantage. Yes. But what we have seen with IPL is that every day is a fresh day and every game is a new game. So, you cannot think too much about what happened in the past. Of course, you can take confidence from the past but you cannot dwell on that," he said.

The final of the IPL will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

