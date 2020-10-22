Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the back of a splendid bowling performance by Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday.

Siraj was the star of the show as he not only became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs on the trot but also finished with three wickets, giving away just eight runs.

The RCB pacer after the match revealed that skipper Virat Kohli had asked him to bowl a bouncer but he actually changed his mind at the start of his run-up which resulted in KKR batsman Nitish Rana scoring a golden duck.

"I didn't expect but Virat bhai gave me the ball. The last time I bowled with the new ball was during my first stint in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. So I liked the fact that I got the chance to bowl with the new ball," Siraj told RCB pacer, Navdeep Saini, in a video posted by iplt20.com.

"I enjoyed a lot today and was feeling very confident while bowling. Also, it felt good to bowl with the new ball. When Rana came into bat, then Virat Bhai plan was to bowl a bouncer. But when I was at the start of my run-up, I thought 'no let me pitch it up'. I pitched it up, and it came out well and I got a wicket," he added.

RCB chased down a total of 85 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Gurkeerat Singh Mann played knocks of 25 and 21.

With this win, RCB has gone to the second position in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches while KKR is at the fourth spot with 10 points.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)

