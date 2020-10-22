Last night Real Madrid suffered from a shocking 2-3 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the Champions League 2020-21. The Los Blancos shocked everyone when they were down by 0-3 at the half-time. The fans were left rubbing their eyes as they could not believe that Real Madrid has was in such a sorry state. Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior were the ones who scored a goal after the half-time for Los Blancos but that did not help them win the game and the visitors walked away with 3-2 win over Real Madrid. After the match, a few fans took to social media and stated that the team was missing out on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw Free Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Live Telecast of UCL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

They said that Real Madrid needs the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and the team was never going to be the same without him. Talking about the match, Tete was the first one to score of goal for Shakhtar at the 29th minute. Raphael Varane netted an own goal and put the team to 0-2. Manor Solomon was the last one to net a goal at the 42nd minute. This was a massive blow to the team. As stated above, Modric and Junior did score one goal each but that wasn't enough to take Real Madrid to the last laugh.

Post this, the fans took to social media and said Ronaldo has been missed thoroughly. Now, lets have a look at the tweets by fans below:

It wasn't Zidane, It was Cristiano Ronaldo. Just admit it and be a sad Madridistas like me! Remove ramos abd that team will be playing in Europa leauge #ChampionsLeague #RealMadridShakhtar — Shah Faisal (@shahfai69369961) October 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos solely won Real Madrid those 3 back to back UCL. Period. #UCL #RMUCL #RealMadridShakhtar pic.twitter.com/6qNNrkwHzt — Lochan sharma (@lochu383) October 21, 2020

Ronaldo left is a curse

I think Ronaldo is curse. Left us and we hit a slow decline, he leaves madrid decline, i wonder how bad it will be when Ronaldo leaves juve? Is it because the team become so reliant on one player? #RealMadrid #ChampionsLeague #mufc #RealMadridShakhtar — MUFC4evra (@MUFC_4_Evra) October 21, 2020

Zidane carried real Madrid to three champions league with Ronaldo in the team now we are fucked 😭😭😭#RealMadrid #RealMadridShakhtar — Chief of staff (@KongoSimon2) October 21, 2020

Real Madrid stepped into the game with 4-3-3 formation and Shakhtar took the field with 4-1-4-1 formation. With this, Real Madrid had a bad start in the Champions League 2020 and the team would be hoping to come back stronger.

