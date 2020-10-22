Mesut Ozil has been snubbed out from the Premier League for a time being and this obviously hasn’t gone down well with the Arsenal star. Not very long ago was he left out of the squad from Arsenal and post this Ozil penned an emotional post on social media where he said that his loyalty wasn’t reciprocated. Ozil was also left out from the squad which would compete in the Europa League. In the post, he mentioned as to how disappointed he was on being left out from the squad. Ozil stated that he had pledged his loyalty for the club in 2018 and it saddens him that his loyalty has not been reciprocated. Mesut Ozil Condemns China's Policy Towards Uighur Muslims, Arsenal Fans in China Burn Club T-Shirts.
In the post, he further mentioned that leaving him out of the squad has stopped him from training harder for making a comeback. Ozil promised his fans that he will keep fighting hard no matter what. “I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice," Ozil said. In December 2019, Ozil had raised his voice against the atrocities of China on Uighur Muslims on social media. Now, let's have a look at the current post.
This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa
Ozil last played for the team ahead of the coronavirus break where the team won the game 1-0 against West Ham. Talking about the Arsenal this season, the team is placed on number five of the Premier League 2020-21 points table.
