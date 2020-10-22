Mesut Ozil has been snubbed out from the Premier League for a time being and this obviously hasn’t gone down well with the Arsenal star. Not very long ago was he left out of the squad from Arsenal and post this Ozil penned an emotional post on social media where he said that his loyalty wasn’t reciprocated. Ozil was also left out from the squad which would compete in the Europa League. In the post, he mentioned as to how disappointed he was on being left out from the squad. Ozil stated that he had pledged his loyalty for the club in 2018 and it saddens him that his loyalty has not been reciprocated. Mesut Ozil Condemns China's Policy Towards Uighur Muslims, Arsenal Fans in China Burn Club T-Shirts.

In the post, he further mentioned that leaving him out of the squad has stopped him from training harder for making a comeback. Ozil promised his fans that he will keep fighting hard no matter what. “I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice," Ozil said. In December 2019, Ozil had raised his voice against the atrocities of China on Uighur Muslims on social media. Now, let's have a look at the current post.

Ozil last played for the team ahead of the coronavirus break where the team won the game 1-0 against West Ham. Talking about the Arsenal this season, the team is placed on number five of the Premier League 2020-21 points table.

