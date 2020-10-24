Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Sharjah Cricket Ground has been in the news for big scores in the matches played here in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult said that he had this in mind and wanted to execute his plans with a clear approach.

Boult and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the Chennai Super Kings' top order on Friday reducing CSK to 3/3 and derailed the Chennai innings before the completion of powerplay.

Boult has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians and the New Zealand bowler wreaked havoc on Friday scalping four wickets against CSK.

"Yeah! I was very excited to be out there bowling with you and it was nice to pick some wickets from both ends. We know how early wickets in this format are important, sometimes we don't get to see this happening but here it was a nice time to see our team get the good start," Boult told teammate Bumrah in a video posted by iplt20.com.

"We have witnessed some big scores here at Sharjah. So from a bowling point of view, I wanted to be as clear as I possibly could. We do a lot of planning about certain players but the best thing today was I had put the ball where I wanted to put the ball," he added.

Ishan Kishan then guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls over CSK. With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot on the points table with 14 points from 10 games.

"It was a good day and we have a big match on Sunday and we will look to do the same thing very shortly," said Boult.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

