Cristiano Ronaldo might no longer be a part of La Liga, but that does not mean that the fans have forgotten his most iconic moments at Real Madrid. One of the most iconic moments in the club was the Calma Calma celebration which happened on April 21, 2012. This was one of those moments where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner silenced the entire stadium of Camp Nou during the El Clasico matches. Real Madrid and Barcelona were 1-1 and this amazing net from CR7 put the visitors on 2-1. Post this, he was seen shooing the audiences with the 'Calma Calms' celebrations. The video of the same went viral on social media ahead of the El Clasico 2020-21. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants his Confidence to do the Talking, Posts Another Picture After Finishing His Quarantine.

Back then, Barcelona lost their first game at Camp Nou after 55 matches. Six days later Pep Guardiola announced that he will no longer be associated with Barcelona and when asked about the reason he said, "The reason is simple: four years is enough. I'm drained and I need to fill up. The demand has been very high and a manager must be strong." The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is touted to be the most epic. Now, let's have a look at the celebration by Cristiano Ronaldo.

8 YEARS AGO TODAY: Cristiano Ronaldo invented one of the most ICONIC celebrations ever. The “Calma Calma.” 👐 He scored the winning goal against Barcelona silencing the 100K at Camp Nou to SEAL the La Liga title for Real Madrid. 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/V0Mdduiqp3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 21, 2020

Talking about the El Classico this year, both Real Madri and Barcelona have announced their squad for the match at Camp Nou. Sergio Ramos will available for the game.

