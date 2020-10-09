Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne discussed tricks and provided the much-needed advice to spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia.

Royals are currently second from the bottom with four points from five matches and Warne guidance will definitely be fruitful for the Steve Smith-led side in the upcoming games.

In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, the Australian legend, who has more than 700 wickets under his belt in Test cricket, was seen guiding Tewatia and leg-spinner, Shreyas Gopal.

Warne provided technical tips on leg-spin and counseled bowlers about planning the field according to them.

"The other thing which is important is if a bowler is under pressure, he must make sure that he shouldn't rush," said Warne in the video.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that it is a great opportunity for the leg spinners to learn from Warne. Yuvraj also said that Mayank Markande should make the most of this opportunity.

"Great opportunity for the young leggies to learn from you! Specially Mayank Markande make the most of it," Yuvraj tweeted.

Also, one of the positive for Royals is England all-rounder Ben Stokes will join the side on October 10. Stokes who has come in from New Zealand will have to follow the six-day process before he can join his team.

The royals will face Delhi Capitals today at Sharjah. (ANI)

