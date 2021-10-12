Sharjah [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Shubman Gill said he is hopeful the team will continue its tremendous performance in the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Gill scored 29 runs off 18 balls as KKR defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator on Monday.

"Big win for us! When we were coming into the second leg, not many gave us a chance of qualifying and getting to the playoffs. But the way everyone has played is tremendous and hopefully, we will carry on the good form," said the 22-year-old batter during the post-match presentation.

"I didn't have the best first leg in India but I knew that I was batting well and just a matter of spending time in the middle, that was the conversation with the coach," he added.

Regarding the next clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, Gill said, "They (DC) are a really balanced team as we see it and hopefully we will give another cracker of a game. This was our third match here and coming again here we know what to expect from this wicket and I think right now everyone is adjusted to how the pitch plays and the conditions."

"I think we would have an edge against the Delhi Capitals. The first powerplay was totally against us but the way we came back with Varun and Sunny [Narine] bowling in the middle overs was tremendous, getting those key wickets and building pressure on them," he added.

Sunil Narine's four-wicket haul and 26-run knock helped KKR defeat RCB by four wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. KKR will now face DC in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. (ANI)

