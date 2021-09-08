Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill feels that his side can still manage to qualify for the playoffs once the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumes.

Even though KKR haven't had a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021, having won just two out of 7 matches, Gill said that he remains hopeful of his side qualifying for the playoffs.

"I think a break was really important. Sometimes such things happen that you don't expect. I think we are very much in the contention to finish in the Top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen. So, hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we'll see where we go from there," Gill told KKR's official website.

"If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it's not possible that we won't do well or qualify," he added.

The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR moving really close to qualifying for the knockout stage. Having finished fifth owing to a not-so-healthy net run rate last year, KKR will want to have a change of fortune this time around in the UAE.

IPL 2021 will resume with Mumbai Indians locking horns with CSK on September 19. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. (ANI)

