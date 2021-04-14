Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Mumbai Indians might have won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday but skipper Rohit Sharma feels his side was still 15-20 runs short of the par score.

Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7 thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from Mumbai Indians.

"The trend in Chennai is you can't hit from ball one. You have to plan before you go into bat. We were 15-20 runs short. Should have batted well at the fag end. We need to understand how we need to bat at the death but I don't want to take anything away from the boys," Rohit host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

"Was a great fightback, excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. Lots of confidence from this game and we move forward. KKR batted brilliantly in the powerplay," said Rohit.

"Rahul came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal bowling those overs at the end was vital as well. It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers. As batters you need to carry on," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav was the standout performer for Mumbai Indians as all other batsmen failed to leave a mark towards the end of the innings.

"SKY has carried his form well. He plays fearless and it's a positive sign for us in the first few overs. We need a guy there to do that. We have done the finishing part well as a team, just that we need to understand the surfaces here and adapt," said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. (ANI)

