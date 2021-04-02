Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul arrived here on Friday to join the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 with Mumbai Indians and RCB locking horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

"The most essential part of #SaddaSquad is here. Tuhadda swagat hai, #CaptainPunjab," Punjab Kings tweeted.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings revealed their jersey for the upcoming IPL. The franchise will be seen donning a red jersey with golden stripes for this season, opting for a different, unique design for this new-look team.

Apart from the jersey, Punjab Kings batsmen will also be seen wearing golden helmets for this season's IPL.

Earlier this week, number one T20I ranked batsman Dawid Malan said 2021 might be the year where fortune changes and Punjab Kings finally lift the IPL trophy on the back of some match-winning performances.

Last month, the Punjab-based franchise had changed its name and logo ahead of the IPL auction. England batsman Malan vows to take the side to the IPL finals and wants to win the cash-rich league for the fans of Punjab.

"Message for all the fans and whoever watches the game, we are grateful to your support and hopefully this year is the year that the luck changes for us and we can put in some good match-winning performances, make the playoffs and hopefully win that trophy in the end," Malan said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' Twitter.

Malan, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL auction, will play his first season of the tournament. (ANI)

