Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians have named Gujarat's left-arm medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria in their squad in place of Mohsin Khan ahead of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. Kalaria has thus far played 54 First-Class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s picking a total of 271 wickets.

"Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named more replacements for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021," a statement from IPL read.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Punjab Kings who had already named Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa's Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added the West Indian duo of Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They will replace Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented RR in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike rate of 158.03. He also has 2 hundreds and 9 fifties to his name. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. Akash Deep has thus far played 9 First-Class matches, 11 List A games and 15 T20s and has 73 wickets against his name.

RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played 7 IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Left-arm pacer Dwarshuis, from Australia, has thus far played 82 T20s and has 100 wickets to his name.

The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement for M Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)