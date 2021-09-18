Buoyed by their 6-3 success against RB Leipzig in Europe, Manchester City will aim for their fifth consecutive win in all competition when they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. The English champions are currently fifth in the points table with 9 points from 4 games. It is still early days in the competition but you get the feeling Pep Guardiola’s side will be the team to beat once again this season. Opponents Southampton have become some sort of draw experts in the league with three draws in as many games. A continuation of the trend will be treated on par with a victory considering they will play the best team in the country in their own backyard. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Catalans Eye Raheem Sterling Loan Move In January.

Raheem Sterling is likely to get the nod over Jack Grealish in the starting eleven for Manchester City with their new signing given a breather. Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus are instrumental in City’ strong start to the season and the duo will continue their run in the front three. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan take their place in a midfield three which means Bernardo Silva will have to content himself with a substitute's role.

William Smallbone is back training for Southampton after a lengthy injury lay-off but the game has come too soon for the talented midfielder. Nathan Redmon is likely to start on the wings in place of the missing Theo Walcott while Adam Armstrong takes up the lone striker role. James Ward-Prowse is the key man in midfield for the Saints as he is the one who controls the tempo of the match for the visitors.

When is Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Southampton match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on September 18, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton match on Disney+Hotstar. Manchester City have defeated Southampton in eight of their last nine meetings and the hosts should secure an easy win here.

