Liverpool have the chance to go top of the English Premier League with a win over Crystal Palace at home. The Reds defeated AC Milan 3-2 in a pulsating game in the Champions League and looks like their usual best with the return of key players this season. With Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea set to give stiff competition in the league, it is imperative Liverpool take on the maximum points from games such as these. Crystal Palace head into the contest full of confidence as they demolished Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their previous match. Jurgen Klopp will hope his players are not impacted after a grueling game in mid-week and could opt for some rotation. Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Jordan Henderson Helps Reds Edge Five-Goal Thriller.

Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot and Neco Williams continue to miss games for Liverpool with injuries. Divock Origi is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability after suffering from a thig strain against AC Milan. Diogo Jota is all set to be restored in the playing eleven to lead the Reds’ attack. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have established themselves as the first choice for Jurgen Klopp in midfield and the likes of Naby Keita will have opportunities difficult to come by this season.

Jeffery Schlupp has returned to first team training for Crystal Palace but he is not ready for the Liverpool game. Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew on each flank represent the visitors’ best opportunity to create chances at Anfield and it will be down to Odsonne Edouard to link up well with the duo. Christian Benteke is a decent option from the bench and could have an impact coming on late. Cheikhou Kouyate has his task cut at the base of midfield where he has to prevent his team from being overrun by their illustrious opponent.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on September 18, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match on Disney+Hotstar. Liverpool are a class above Crystal Palace and despite the visitors being in good form, they are likely to succumb to a defeat.

