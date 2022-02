Bengaluru, February 12: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday was picked by Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction.

It all started with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, but in the end, the left-handed batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 cr. Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction Live Purse Tracker: Get Realtime Team Budget in Rupees, Purse Limit, Player Salary.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read | Is IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

