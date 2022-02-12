Budget is an important, in fact the most important factor in picking a team for Indian Premier League (IPL). At the IPL 2022 auction or IPL 2022 mega auction, teams will have a limited budget, also known as team purse, to work around with. Each IPL team was allocated a budget of INR 90 crore. Out the amount mentioned, franchises retained some of the players and now will go into the IPL 2020 mega auction with remaining purse. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Get Player Bids, Base Price, Team Squad, Purse, List of Sold and Unsold Players in Indian Premier League Auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will go into the auction with the highest amount left in their team purse. The Mohali-based franchise have INR 72 crore left in their kitty, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) 68 crore. Rajasthan Royals (RR) have 62 crore in their purse. New Franchises, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have 52 crore and 59 crore available respectively. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) come into the auction with INR 62 crore. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Auction on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Three most successful teams Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have INR 48 crore left each in their purse. Delhi Capitals (DC) have 47.5 Crore left in their kitty.

