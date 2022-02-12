Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, a mega auction will be held on February 12 and February 13, 2022. With the addition of two new teams, franchises have retained either 3 or 4 players before the 15th edition and will aim to buy new star players and build their squad during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League 2022 Auction but will the IPL 2022 Auction be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? How to Watch IPL 2022 Mega Auction in India? Get Live Streaming and Online Telecast Details for Indian Premier League Players Auction on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Is IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will not provide live telecast of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The bidding war will not be available on DD Sports and DD National on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI ODI as well.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Radio Commentary

IPL 2022 Mega Auction live commentary will not be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will not provide the live commentary of the bidding war ahead of IPL 2022.

