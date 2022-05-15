Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday, where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid.

Taking to their Twitter, DC wrote, "Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating while being monitored by the DC medical team."

The batter has had a solid IPL season so far, with 259 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.78. His personal best score is 61. Shaw has cracked two half-centuries for DC this season. He had to miss the last three fixtures of his team.

Coming to the side, DC have 6 matches out of 12 and are currently at the fifth place. They will now be going up against Punjab Kings for their IPL 2022 clash on Monday. (ANI)

