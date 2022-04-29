Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi Capitals pacer Chetan Sakariya on Friday said that he was nervous about his performances leading up to his debut for the franchise against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"When Ricky told me that I would play and asked me to practice in nets as if I was playing a match, I could not sleep for two days. I was nervous if I would be able to perform or not," said the bowler during his post-match discussion with spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Sakariya however said that entering the stadium, feeling the atmosphere and getting his cap calmed his nerves and he could bowl well.

Sakariya scapled the wicket of KKR opener Aaron Finch in his debut match, ending with figures of 1/17 in three overs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said about his bowling approach against KKR, a team with which he spent seven years, "My focus was on bowling on good length and varying my pace from there."

Yadav added that being nervous to perform helps as it motivates one to perform.

Yadav also thanked Rajasthan Royals spinner and friend Yuzvendra Chahal, for his tweet lauding his bowling against KKR.

The duo formed a spin duo for India, popularly known as 'KulCha'. "It motivates me to perform. He is like my big brother and him backing me feels good," he added.

Chahal had tweeted on Thursday lauding Yadav, "Kul kul kul kuldeeeeeeeeeeeeepppp champion #IPL2022 #KKRvDC."

Coming to the match, put to bat first, KKR scored 146/9 in their 20 overs. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with knocks from Shreyas Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (57) and Rinku Singh (23) helping their side reaching a respectable total. Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the bowlers for DC, with 4/14 in his three overs.

Chasing 147, DC also got off a tricky start, losing Prithvi Shaw at the first ball of the innings. Later David Warner (42) and Lalit Yadav (22) stitched a 65-run partnership that stabilised the innings. Afer their departure and dismissal of captain Pant, the side was left reeling at 84/5/. Innings from Axar Patel (24) and Rovman Powell (33*) guided the side to a win with six balls to spare.

With this win, DC are at the sixth position in points tally while KKR sit at eight position. DC will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 1 while KKR will take on Rajasthan Royals on May 2. (ANI)

