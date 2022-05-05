Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell praised RCB's bowling unit after a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Superb bowling efforts by Harshal Patel (3/35) and Glenn Maxwell (2/22) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a win over Chennai Super Kings at MCA stadium here in Pune.

Also Read | RCB vs CSK Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Boost Playoff Hopes With Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

Fighting knocks from Devon Conway (56), Moeen Ali (34) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) kept hopes for CSK alive but were not enough to outplay Bangalore as a unit as the bowlers outdid the batters in Yellow. Shahbaz Ahmed (1/27), Josh Hazlewood (1/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) also delivered with the ball for RCB.

"Over the moon. Really good bowling effort. We felt there is enough tackiness in the wicket that we were able to exploit with the spinners and for the pacers to hold their nerve against some powerful death hitters to finish off the game was good. The way Moeen and Jadeja bowled, it showed the finger spinners were getting a bit of hold and grip," said Glenn Maxwell in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Team India Schedule After IPL 2022: Take A Look At Indian National Cricket Team’s Full Fixtures.

Maxwell further added that he was bowling a good length ball around the stumps with seam angle which gave him Robin Uthappa's wicket.

"For me, it was about bowling within the stumps and changing the seam angle to try and get that variable spin. It helps that they had two lefties and I was able to spin the ball away. Just gives us another option with the ball at the back end as well. Shuts down one side of the ground [on bowling from round the wicket to the right-hander]. The Robin one if I do that from over the stumps, would have been more of a pull shot, which is his strength. To cramp him and not give room was key I guess," he added.

All-rounder is hopefully to peak right towards the finals and find a way into the top four and said that they are in the right direction.

"Hopefully, we can ride this momentum and winning momentum is hard to stop. Our bowling group are starting to gel and I feel we are going in the right direction. Hopefully, we haven't left it too late and we can peak right towards the finals and find a way into the top four and do some damage in the finals, said Maxwell.

With the win, RCB are now at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points and CSK is ninth position with six. After beating MS Dhoni-led CSK, RCB will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)