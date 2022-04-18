Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar lauded his team for showing a collective effort during the clash against Chennai Super Kings.

David Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

"Miller played a blinder, and so did Rashid. I was sitting in the same place, I didn't move. It was a great team effort today. Lots of pressure for Rashid today, he bowled well. There is no pressure from the management, I just want to go out there and express myself, so I am enjoying myself," said Abhinav in a post-match presentation.

Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare.

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

