Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

For Kolkata, Anukul Roy made his place in the Playing XI after replacing Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Mavi joined the team. While for Rajasthan, Karun Nair replaced Daryl Mitchell.

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas Iyer said, "We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been to play positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Anukul Roy comes in for Venky Iyer and Shivam Mavi comes in for Harshit Rana. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players."

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said, "Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format, the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents."

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. (ANI)

